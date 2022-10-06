MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday.

The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased during this Friday’s 9 p.m. episode on the Food Network.

Floyd’s 1921 restaurant mentions on its website that it specializes in Southern tapas like shrimp napoleon, cajun fried flounder and much more. Floyd’s 1921 is located at 400 Bridges St. in Morehead City.

During last Friday’s “DDD” episode, Atlantic Beach restaurant Amos Mosquito’s was featured.

Fieri was in the Carteret County area back in August filming episodes for his show. It’s not clear how many more episodes featuring local restaurants there will be. Participating restaurants usually can’t disclose to the public they will be on the show until closer to the original air date.

View the video above to see the owner of Floyd’s 1921, Floyd Olmstead, announce on the Town of Morehead City Facebook page about the episode’s premiere.