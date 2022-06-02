SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Surf City Beautification and Enhancement Committee is hosting a mural contest for artists to capture the spirit of Surf City. The winner will have their work displayed near the entrance to the island.

The mural will be on a wall that surrounds a sewer system pump station, right after the bridge. Town Manager Kyle Brewer said it would be great to make the community more visibly appealing, and could create more possibilities for local artists.

“If this one is is well received in the public, it could be replicated to other areas for different opportunities for public art to be really introduced into Surf City on a larger scale,” Brewer said.

The deadline for artists to apply is Aug. 1. The project is set to be complete sometime in the fall.