SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new mural is coming up in Surf City.

Local muralist David Mercer is transforming a brick pump house into an “all things Surf City” mural. The building is located next to the Surf City bridge. As people drive onto the island it will be seen.

“I’ve always wanted to do a large project like this. And I’m glad the town’s on board with doing it. Hopefully, it is just the first of many, for not even me just for other artists and just the town in general.” said Mercer.

The official unveiling of the mural will be on February 6 from 4-6 p.m.