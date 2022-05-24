EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s National Beach Safety Week and one beach town in Eastern North Carolina is gearing up for a busy weekend along the coast.

Emerald Isle town officials want the public to know about water safety and ways to beat the heat ahead of Memorial Day weekend. They say they’ll be increasing their lifeguard presence as well as putting the word out on social media about how to be safe on the beach.

“Just do a little pre-planning educate before you head out to the beach strand, hydrate sunscreen, and obviously learn water safety is by understanding those flags,” said William Matthias, ocean rescue coordinator.

They say if you don’t understand what the flags mean to ask a lifeguard or law enforcement for clarification.