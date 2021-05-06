National Travel and Tourism Week: Coastal businesses enjoying the crowds but are busy with shortage of workers

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – National Travel and Tourism Week runs through May 9. Many of the businesses along the Crystal Coast we spoke with are loving this time of week but are running into a familiar problem.

9OYS checked in with coastal businesses to see how they are handling the pre-summer crowds since COVID-19 first hit. With vaccines available and more people willing to travel, businesses in Emerald Isle say the crowds have been hard to keep up with.

It’s scary at times, but at the same you just have to persevere and got to make the best of what’s dealt you. Randy Hanford, Snapperz

Staffing continues to be a big issue for many places that are short-handed.

Its just more and more people the only problem is … staffing. Kathy Jasso, Flipperz

The owner of Snapperz in Emerald Isle and the general manager of Flipperz both are experiencing the same difficulties. From vendors to deliveries and now to front-and-back of the house staff, Hanford describes trying to find workers as, “virtually impossible.”

He said after seeing Easter weekend and spring break crowds, he is concerned with what the restaurant can handle in the coming weeks.

Jasso also said when COVID-19 first hit, their to-go order parking lot made them look like a fast-food restaurant. Now, those crowds are coming indoors, but they don’t have the crew to handle it.

