MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – October is National Women’s Small Business Month, and bosses along the coast are joining together for the 2nd annual Crystal Coast Women in Business Conference.

Around 150 women gathered at the Carteret Community College to hear from professionals in the area and take inspiration from them in their own businesses.

“I think the crystal coast is such a unique community, and that they really do support and build one another up,” said Michele Querry, Economic Development Director for Carteret County. “And that’s a lot of what this conference is about.”

At the event, women in different fields spoke about their experiences and struggles owning and operating their businesses.

“This community is predominantly small business with 0-5 employees, 89% of our businesses are entrepreneurs and solopreneurs, and that goes for our women, business owners and entrepreneurs as well,” said Querry.

The keynote speaker was from a family-owned, community-grown business in the area, The Friendly Market.

“There’s so many women in this room that are an inspiration for me and people I look up to. To be asked to just be here, as is great,” said Mindy Fitzpatrick, co-owner of The Friendly Market.

As well as a panel discussion and speakers in non-traditional roles, they were also able to network with other attendees.

“Hopefully, by connecting people through those questions, folks can form relationships and can understand how they can catapult their own businesses forward by learning from other folks,” said Mary Cheatham King from Mary Cheatham King Real Estate.

One attendee said she is planning on starting her own business next year, and is looking forward to getting started.

“Everything I’ve learned today, I’ll be able to take it to the new business and just grow,” said Laveria Murrell, an attendee of the event.

The conference is also a huge economic boost in the area.

With it selling out two years in a row, Carteret County Economic Development officials said they plan to make this event happen again next year.