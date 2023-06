MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A gas leak occurred at Market Place in Morehead City Friday morning.

It was reported that there was a crack in the valve system and people were quickly evacuated as a safety precaution.

Morehead City Fire-EMS responded to the scene and shut off the gas. Piedmont Natural Gas was called in for the situation.

The city said that there is no threat to the public.