MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A program aiming to steer youth and families away from the ongoing opioid crisis is coming back this year.

Empowering Youth and Families Program (EYFP) is a 10-week program hosted by the NC Cooperative Extension in Carteret County. In 2020, Carteret County had 34 people die from overdoses. That number comes from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

With “EYFP,” NC Cooperative Extension and its partners are aiming to give families the tools they need to become resilient.

“We’re all familiar with a saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. But when it comes to this type of issue, it’s, it’s even more valuable than that,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

Buck says the opioid crisis has changed over the years.

“We saw a resurgence of heroin from around 2015 up to the present. And then we’ve also seen the addition of fentanyl being put in heroin, and now other drugs as well,” said Buck.

He says prevention things like “EYFP” are good for the community.

“Anything that can be done with regard to education and prevention, then we need to try to encourage that and help that resource grow and be available to people as much as possible,” said Buck.

And that’s exactly what the program aims to do.

“It helps the children to be able to stand up for themselves and learn some self-esteem, to be able to say no to kids that are trying to get them to do things that they really don’t need to be doing that they know are wrong,” said County Extension Director for NC Cooperative Extension of Carteret County, Shawn Banks.

They also say teaching communication in the families is key.

“They need to spend time together, getting to know each other and being able to communicate together,” said Banks.

Each session starts off with a family meal, then the kids and adults separate to have their own group sessions. Then, they come back together as a big family group.

At the end of the 10-week program – they have a community event to speak with others about the things they’ve learned.

“We haven’t had any families want to repeat it because they’ve had such a good time and learn the skills that they needed to know during the course of that program,” said Banks.

To learn more about this program and all that it offers, click here.