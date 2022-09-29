MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The show is delayed, somewhat.

The 36th Annual NC Seafood Festival is delaying a bit of the festival and will officially run on Saturday and Sunday in Morehead City. Officials announced Thursday that activities through Friday would be canceled due to bad weather expected from the remains of Ian.

It is recommended for people to check the Facebook page for updates as well as the status of the festival. The festival will be held at 412 D. Evans St. in Morehead City.

To keep up to date with The North Carolina Seafood Festival, click here and here.