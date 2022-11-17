EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Division of Marine Fisheries, during Thursday’s meetings, made the decision to maintain the gillnet restrictions in the Pamlico and Neuse rivers through 2024.

The decision was made to allow for an assessment of its performance.

“Well we are very excited about the outcome,” said David Sneed, executive director for Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina. “We think the gillnet restrictions on those rivers are proven to be helpful to the rebuilding of not only the striped bass populations but it’s having a positive impact on other game fish.

(Raw video of Cheyenne Pagan’s interview with David Sneed)

“Anything we can do to keep pressure or reduce the pressure on these fish while they are trying to rebuild is our goal.”

Currently, the restrictions keep commercial fishermen from heading further out into the rivers.

The meetings continue Friday where other topics will be covered.