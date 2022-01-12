NCDOT resumes improvements to Emerald Isle bridge after holiday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. – The work to improve the Emerald Isle Bridge has resumed after pausing for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s contractor is allowed to have one lane closed at any time from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at any time on Saturday and Sunday. However, due to low nighttime temperatures, only daytime closures are currently in place.

Lane closures will continue through April 8, but will pause on March 18 and 19 for a special event.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.