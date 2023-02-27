ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Lifeguard Program is currently looking for seasonal workers.

Applications have opened for the lifeguard program that runs throughout the summer. The peak beachgoer season is from Memorial Day to mid-August.

The town has struggled previously with filling lifeguard positions. However, last year was different and they had to turn applicants away due to the sheer volume of people applying.

“Hopefully, we’ll have that same problem again this year,” said Mike Simpson, the fire chief for the Town of Atlantic Beach. “But we’re looking to hire anywhere from 15 to 20 lifeguards to be able to manage all the shifts and get us all the way through Labor Day.”

If you are at least 18 years old and can swim, apply here.