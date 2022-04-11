MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new initiative is helping keep Carteret County clean.

The “Litter Free and Sea Campaign” focuses on education, prevention, collection and enforcement. Carteret County Economic Development Director Michelle Querry said the clean campaign also helps the county’s economy.

“Our economy is very much driven through tourism, retail hospitality, we have a lot of visitors to the area … so I would say that this is certainly to address an ongoing issue,” Querry said.

Querry said there will be a countywide clean-up effort taking place on April 23. To sign up for this and to learn more about the program, click here.