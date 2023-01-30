ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Atlantic Beach Fire Department has new beach wheelchairs coming their way just in time for summer.

They received a $3,000 donation to purchase a stainless steel beach wheelchair that can even float in the water.

This comes as they also just recently ordered four additional chairs, which will bring their total number to about nine once they get them all in.

“This has been a very successful program. We’ve helped a lot of people get down to the beaches and the waters. And we think is a valuable program and the smiles that we see on people’s faces and the difference we make in just providing that small services tremendous to us.” said Michael Simpson, fire chief for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.

They expect the additional chairs to come in late April or early May. The wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about using one, you can contact the Atlantic Beach Fire Department at 252-726-7361.