ATLANTA (WNCT) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released more details in a plane crash that killed eight people — four of them students at East Carteret High School along with the pilot who was from Greenville — in 2022.

The data was released on Sept. 12 and is currently available on the NTSB website.

(WNCT photo)

Part of the report states that not all of the plane was recovered. The cockpit and sections of the fuselage were not recovered along with both doors. Seat cushions and other elements used to reconstruct the plane were found. The propeller governor and hub were also not recovered.

Officials said there was no indication of a fire on the plane. The engine was impacted and separated from the plane. The fuel filter was removed with no debris showing.

Also released was a written transcript of the final moments before the plane crashed. The second report also has additional details such as preflight weather conditions, photos of the wreckage as it was assembled to reconstruct the crash and other details.

This report is the second to follow since the plane crash on Feb. 15, 2022. A preliminary report was released on Feb. 25, 2022. That report indicates the plane, a Pilatus PC-12, was destroyed in the crash just off the Carteret County coast, about three miles from Drum Inlet. It left the Pitt-Greenville Airport on Feb. 13 at 12:35 p.m. and landed at the Hyde County Airport at 12:55 p.m. It departed from there at around 1:35 p.m. before it crashed shortly after 2 p.m.

Those who were killed included:

Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, Greenville, Pilot

Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, Greenville

Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Sea Level

Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Sea Level

Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, Sea Level

Noah Lee Styron, 15, Cedar Island

Michael Daily Shepard, 15, Atlantic

Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, Atlantic

The investigation into the crash continues, the NTSB said.