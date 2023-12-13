BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and District Attorney Scott Thomas will hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce new information about a 2022 double homicide.

The incident happened on August 3, 2022, in Atlantic. Autopsies were performed on the bodies of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57, who were both found in the home they shared at 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. Pathologists ruled the deaths a double homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said evidence at the scene indicated a “violent altercation” took place inside the home, and the suspect may have suffered a laceration.

The meeting was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse.