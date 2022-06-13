ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Atlantic Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards have some brand new equipment to keep beachgoers safe this summer.

They now have three new lifeguard towers that they expect to last the next 20 years.

“Traditionally we’ve always built our lifeguard towers out of wood right here in the firehouse or out on the beach strand,” said Fire Chief of Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Michael Simpson.

Not having quality towers has caused all sorts of problems for lifeguards in the past.

“What would happen probably about two or three times a month we’d get a pop-up thunderstorm with some high winds and they would blow the smaller towers over and they break apart,” said Simpson.

Now, the new stands are built to withstand the weather.

“They’re all completely constructed of aluminum, stainless steel hardware, and components and composite decking that won’t rot and it won’t rust and it’s corrosion-resistant,” said Simpson.

And this is just a first step in a positive direction for all of Atlantic Beach, including the future of their brand-new boardwalk design.

“I think these towers are a great introduction to the rebuilding of our circle beach strand area, and improvements that we’re going to see coming forward that’s going to kind of mesh and blend in to make our beach, one of the best and most beautiful beaches and around this area,” said Simpson.