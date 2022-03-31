MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Some exciting news for Carteret County: a new mobile clinic is officially ready to hit the road to help patients in rural areas.

The Mobile Integrated Care Unit is aiming to do one thing, bring mental health and substance abuse services to those who need them but can’t always make the trip to get the help.

“We feel like transportation is a big issue in this county, and it feels good to be able to provide access somewhere that they might not be able to get access,” Clinic Supervisor at Port Health Services, Amanda Styron.

This is all happening through Port Health’s partnership with Trillium Health Resources.

“Port Health had worked with local leadership, county leadership and determined that Atlantic and Sea Level were two locations that they were going to be parking, the Integrated Care Units,” said Southern Regional Director for Trillium Health Resources, Dennis Williams.

This will specifically target Down East, which Styron, who is from that area, said is much needed.

“I think, we’ll be able to reach more people, and they’ll get the help that they need that might not be getting it might not even know that this exists,” said Styron.

This is one of six different mobile clinics launched across the state by Trillium to provide these services. The money for this comes from a grant from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’ve also seen certainly a substantial increase in mental health needs substance use needs, has a result of the pandemic too. So, this is one way of trying to address that,” said Williams.

Port Health is ready to continue helping the community with the new ride and its features.

“We’ll be having telemedicine with our prescribers here at port and they’ll be through like a zoom app in order to virtually see the prescriber within the unit. If they are referred to individual therapy, we’ll be offering that through the unit as well,” said Styron.