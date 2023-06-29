MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new support group in Carteret County is available for those struggling with substance abuse disorder or recovery.

Mary Warstler organized Project Shining Light after losing one child to addiction, and another currently in recovery. She hopes to incorporate personal testimonies, teachings about Narcan and resources, and different outings at their meetings.

“People will need a place to go where there’s no stigma, no judgment, people can get together and speak to each other about something that’s not talked about a lot with other people that understand,” said Warstler, organizer of Project Shining Light.

The first meeting is Thursday evening from 6-7 at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City and will be every second and fourth Thursday going forward. Warstler said that anyone and everyone is welcome to attend.