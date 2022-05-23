NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Newport Board of Adjustments recently denied a special-use permit request for a proposed rehabilitation center.

According to the town’s interim planning director, around 30 residents participated in a hearing about the Hope is Alive facility. The permit was denied because of the town’s ordinances, one issue being that a family care home is already located within a half-mile radius of the property.

“I think a lot of the things that residents were concerned about were the general welfare of the community, which is one of the standards in our ordinance,” Newport Interim Planning Director Laura Oxley said. “Another thing that I heard a lot was the concern for property values, which is also a standard in our ordinance.”

The town said the issue is resolved, but there is an appeals process if the Hope is Alive developers want to proceed.