Newport exploring plans for a new dog park

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – In Carteret County, the town of Newport is exploring plans for a new dog park. In a recent meeting, city officials discussed the proposal after citizens requested the town to look into building one.

The presentation included the location, amenities and pricing of the dog park. However, some residents believe the town should focus on other options for the community.



“I’ve lived here for 30-plus years, and there’s never been anything for our kids 12 and up. Once they age out of anything 12 and up, there’s nothing. So with that being said, you know, it’d be nice to see something family-oriented, for everybody to do,” said Brenda Wheeler, a resident of Newport.

Town officials say the dog park is still in its early stages. Residents are encouraged to voice their concerns during the next meeting that will be on Jan. 20th at 6:30 p.m.