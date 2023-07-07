NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Jesse Wombles began pastoring Newport Harvest Church of God in August of 2022. When they started, there were only 15 members.

That number has grown to include 50-60 members. With that growth, Wombles and his wife, Crystal, decided it was time to hold a women’s conference.

“This is our very first church that we’ve ever pastored,” Crystal Wombles said. “My husband actually brought it up to me about us having a women’s conference. I kind of just took the reigns.”

The What’s the Tea? Women’s Conference will take place on July 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with three female speakers, a worship service and a lunch. Crystal Womble also said that instead of raising the price to $30 after July 8, the registration fee will remain at $20 per person. She said that all are welcome to join in on the conference.

Watch the video above for more information about the conference and click here to register online.