CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a night for everyone to enjoy!

On February 10, the Tim Tebow Foundation will be hosting an event called “Night to Shine” in Cape Carteret.

The night will be hosted by 100 volunteers featuring children, young adults and their caregivers for a night dedicated to the special needs community.

Night to Shine (Tim Tebow Foundation photo)

The event will be held at Cape Carteret Baptist Church at 6 pm. The location of the event is The event will be located at 101 Anita Forte Dr in Cape Carteret.

To register for the event, click here.

For more information about Night to Shine 2023, click here.