NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of North Topsail Beach is picking up its efforts to replenish the sands along the beaches.

The FEMA Truck-Hauled Sand Project was put on pause in the spring due to sea turtle nesting and hatching season. North Topsail Beach lost a substantial amount of sand along its beaches from storms over the years.

Before hurricane season each year, the town first surveys the beaches.

“Anytime we have an event, a major event such as Dorian or Florence, there’s a post-survey done by our engineers that tells us and calculates how much sand was lost, where the sand was pushed,” said Town Manager for North Topsail Beach, Alice Derian.

Derian said they’ve seen a major loss over time.

“Total, we’re looking at placing project-wise 636,000 cubic yards of sand on the active beach,” she said.

This project will help to replenish and widen the beach strand.

“Making the active beach area where people walk and enjoy just a larger beach area for people to navigate,” said Derian.

The total project costs are around $14 million, which FEMA will reimburse.

Town officials said they will continue to put their coastal environment first.

“What we work and we strive to do is to continually do renourishment projects, dune projects, programs to continually take care of our number one asset, which is the beach,” Derian said.

The town will be utilizing the Grey Street beach access to enter and exit with their equipment, so it will be closed for the time being. Beachgoers should be cautious when around work areas.