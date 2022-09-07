NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials said a man was pulled from the rough waters but died on the beach during a rescue attempt on Tuesday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the victim, Nicholas Farley, 41, was visiting with family from Ohio when the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Two people on the beach noticed he was face down in the water and went to rescue him, North Topsail Beach Police Chief William K. Younginer said.

“It is always concerning with this much beach and beach activity, there’s always the possibility,” Younginer said. “You don’t want something like this to happen.”

Farley was taken out of the water and administered CPR while 911 was called. Medics arrived and continued CPR but Farley was declared dead about 45 minutes later.

“The ocean waters weren’t bad (Tuesday),” Younginer said. “The rip currents didn’t seem to be a real issue, so we really don’t know what exactly happened.

“A witness said he was on the beach and noticed the deceased was floating face down. so he ran out, and another person was a medical person from out of state visiting, ran from an adjacent house and both pulled him and those two both started CPR.”

The body of Antwaun Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville, has not been found. He went missing in the North Topsail Beach waters on July 9. Moses Muchai, 24, of Texas, went missing on July 30. His body was found on Aug. 1 after it washed ashore at a beach at Camp Lejeune, officials said at the time.