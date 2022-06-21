PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Weather Service continues to do its part in making sure Eastern North Carolina is ready for any type of severe weather.

On Tuesday in Pine Knoll Shores, NWS officials met with residents and community leaders to discuss hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and other severe weather events.

“We are the most at risk in the whole United States for hurricanes to make landfall in our area. So it’s important because we get a lot of storms. And we have people that are new to the area with our military bases in the community, and a lot of new people retiring in our area.” said Erik Heden, warning coordination meteorologist.

The NWS is offering other forums in Oriental on July 20 and one in Morehead City on July 25. For more information, click here.