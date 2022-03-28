RADIO ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – The Radio Island Shoreline and Infrastructure Protection Project began Monday. It is a dredging project to help restore the beaches in Carteret County.

Although the project will help to improve the quality of the beaches, it will also impact beachgoers early into the summer season. Ryan Davenport is the Shore Protection Manager for Carteret County. He said the project is necessary due to shoaling at Taylor’s Creek and erosion at Radio Island.

“We’re doing a dredging project to pump sand out, create a new channel at the eastern end of Taylor’s Creek,” said Davenport. “That sand will be pumped to Radio Island in order to nourish the beach and save a military road that is being undermined.”

The total cost of the project is around $2 million, Davenport said.

“We’re able to use our grant money from the Shallow Draft Fund to do the dredging on the eastern end of Taylor’s Creek and this phase, it can be paid for by a military grant,” said Davenport.

Davenport said the project was originally supposed to be completed in the winter, but it was pushed back.

“We had some weather delay the project,” said Davenport. “We were hoping it was going to be done in January or February, but various weather delays put us behind.”

For now, visitors are unable to visit the beach.

“We have pipelines crossing the beach, we have bulldozers and excavators, lots of heavy equipment that’s moving up and down the beach,” said Davenport. “And, hey, it was a hard decision.

“We’d really hated to close the park, but it was just for the safety of the general public. We just needed to close the gate so that the contractors could get it done quicker.”

Davenport said he hopes the project will be finished and the beach will be open in early May.