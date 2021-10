NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway 14-year-old.

Chandler Lefevers was last seen at his home on Bogue Loop Road on Monday. He is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. It is unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J.C. Hawks with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.