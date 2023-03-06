BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A large stone with a Bible verse was left outside a business along the Crystal Coast.

This stone, weighing several hundred pounds, was left outside Cru Wine Bar, Coffee Shop & Wine Store last week. The Bible verse written on it was ‘Luke 17-2’ and it references throwing a person who leads children astray into the sea with a millstone tied to their neck.

Workers at the store believe this incident is a retaliation to the LGBTQ Youth Club they hosted in December.

“We’re not a gay bar, we are just all welcoming, all-encompassing everybody, you know, all walks of life, you know, all genders, colors, whoever, really, except hateful people. So I guess they’re threatened by that,” said Ashley Harrell, general manager of Cru Wine Bar, Coffee Shop & Wine Store.

The stone has been removed by the town and those at the shop plan to continue the youth club in the future.