SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday.

Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, Western Carteret Fire Department and Pumpkin Center Fire Department responded.

When crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames with heavy black smoke seen from a distance. When the fire was contained, the person who died was found inside. No names or other information on the victim was being released. The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.