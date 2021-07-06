Online Originals: Hope Recovery Homes graduation gives people second chance to turn their lives around

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Five people from Carteret County are now getting a second chance to turn their lives around. Hope Recovery Homes celebrated participants in the program that have successfully completed the 6-month substance abuse program.

Hope Recovery Homes is a 24-hour nonprofit that gives shelter, care and recovery for those suffering from substance abuse. Out of the five that graduated from this program, two of them were from the Carteret County Jail Diversion Program.

“We’re a six-month substance abuse program,” said Hope Recovery Homes Supervisor Ken Johnstin. “And we’re recognizing five of our graduates tonight that completed the program, two of them have come out of the Carteret County Jail Diversion program.”

Hope Recovery Homes partners with Trillium Health Resources and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office to bring these services to the people who need them.

“It’s split up into three months,” said Johnstin. “We offer clinical group counseling by licensed substance abuse counselors; we also take a twelve-step approach.”

The event took place Tuesday at their soup kitchen. They say it’s a way to celebrate the graduates’ achievements.

“Celebrating life,” said Johnstin. “Bringing them out of darkness, into the light and giving them a new outlook, a new opportunity, a new life.”

Lance Mason is one of the graduates and tells 9 On Your Side that Tuesday represented a big steppingstone in his life.

“It’s turned my life around from the way I was headed,” said Mason. “It’s really made a big difference in my life, in my family and my kids and everything.”

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck also said a few words to the crowd.

“We have a lot of people these days that are struggling with all kinds of different issues,” said Buck. “And many of these folks as well are struggling with substance abuse. And so, to have a program, and resources like this available right here in our county, it really is a big thing.”

Overall, those with the organization say they’re happy to give people a second chance to turn their lives around and get on the road to recovery.

“This is a major milestone for many of those young men,” said Executive Director of Hope Mission Ministries Gene McLendon.