Online Originals: Snapperz restaurant feeds first responders, homeless in 4 Days of Giving event

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Snapperz in Carteret County is a locally owned spot that has looked to its community for support during the pandemic.

Its owner and employees are giving back to the groups that support them throughout the year by starting an event called 4 Days of Giving.

“We fed Morehead City police officers, first responders along with Atlantic Beach. Yesterday, we fed Emerald Isle and Cape Carteret and (Friday) we were feeding the Swansboro Police Department,” said Chase Hanford, the owner of Snapperz.

“We still have the holiday issues, that hasn’t changed because of COVID, so it’s all the more important to stay ready, and to stay ready you have to have food in your system,” said Swansboro Fire Department member Raysiel Forty.

Hanford said the idea came to him after he lost his grandparents to COVID-19 this year. He said it’s been a hard year personally and professionally, which is why he felt the need to help others.

“Last month I lost my grandparents, both of them to COVID, eight days apart, and they gave to their community – Meals on Wheels, the church, everything,” Hanford said. “This gave me the idea to do 4 Days of Giving.”

The legacy of Hanford’s grandparents led him to also lead a hot plate event for more than 300 homeless people, scheduled for Saturday at the Morehead City Salvation Army.