Online Originals: Swansboro receives ‘Certified Local Government’ status

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Swansboro has received its ‘Certified Local Government’ status from the US Department of the Interior/National Park Service.

As a local partner in the Federal Preservation Program, the town will continue to work toward preserving what makes Swansboro special and significant.

“This program is very historic preservation minded, so this is where our staff has been achieving excellence,” Swansboro Mayor John Davis said.

Swansboro now is able to gain access to the benefits of the program through technical assistance and training from the State, as well as qualify for various funding opportunities.

The town recently conducted a historical dig, while also running a museum containing artifacts of Swansboro history from the 1700’s, making them eligible for preservation status.

“It’s going to mean just even more incentive to try and work with the town to try to promote history, the history of Swansboro.” said Amelia Dees-Killette, Swansboro Historical Association president.

Visit www.nps.gov/clg to learn more about the program.