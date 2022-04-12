JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a chance for Onslow County residents to learn about the candidates who’ll be on the ballot this year.



Candidates running for Onslow County Sheriff, spots on the Board of Education, and seats on the County Board of Commissioners gathered at city hall to introduce themselves to the community and answer pressing questions Tuesday.

“The chamber is best suited to do this type of vehicle. As I said before, we do not endorse political candidates. But we feel it’s vital to get the information out, especially for our businesspeople,” said President of the Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce, Laurette Leagon.

The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which kicked off on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with questions for the eight candidates for Onslow’s Board of Education.

The moderator asks each candidate the same question and gives them one minute to answer.

“With our forums, you can’t ask one particular man or woman, why did you do so and so. That’s not the way our forums work. The questions are suitable for all candidates,” said Leagon.

After the Board of Education came the Sheriff’s Office forum, which featured four candidates. And lastly, candidates for the Board of Commissioners had their chance to speak at 2 p.m.

Going forward, the Chamber of Commerce wants to remind people that their vote has power.

“Absentee ballots are now available online with the Onslow County Board of Elections. One-stop voting is taking place, you can find those locations at the board of elections and Election Day is May 17, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 pm at your local precinct,” said Leagon.

To listen to the different forums, click here. Day two of this event will kick off Wednesday at 9 a.m. with the District Attorney race candidates.