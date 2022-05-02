JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will hold its inaugural six-week Junior Citizens’ Law Enforcement Academy starting June 16.

The academy is for local residents ages 14-17. The class will meet each Thursday from 6-9 p.m.

The sessions will include a jail tour; participation in Teen Court; DWI and drug detection information; a tour of the 911 center, and observation of live dispatching of first responders; evidence collection; a canine demonstration; and role-playing where, in a controlled scenario, students will respond to a scene acting as the responding deputy sheriff and determine the nature of the call, the appropriate action needed to resolve the call and the proper procedures within the law.

Contact Capt. Bruce Dixon at 252-989-4007 or bruce_dixon@onslowcountync.gov for an application and enrollment information.