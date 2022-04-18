JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –The Onslow County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the purchase of Jacksonville Fire Station No. 4, which is located within the Onslow County Emergency Operations Center.

The county will use $1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the station and 8.8 acres of land that the city currently leases to the county.

The purchase will provide the county with some needed space as it expands the Emergency Operations Center. The City of Jacksonville noted that the station was initially built without bunk rooms and that a relocation nearby would provide a more modern and efficient station.

The station will not be vacated until 2023 in order to give the Jacksonville Fire Department time to relocate from the facility.