JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Ian is what we are all talking about as it raises some concern for many states in the South, including right here in Eastern North Carolina.

Now, local county officials are preparing for what’s to come here in ENC and reminding the community to do so as well. Officials say people should be prepared for any kind of weather event, at all times of the year. EMS officials in Onslow and Jones counties say that if you’re not prepared yet, now is the time to start.

Jones County Emergency Services are reminding residents to have what you need on hand for any emergency situation.

“If you’ve got prescriptions you need, make sure you have those filled prior to the storm,” said Emergency Services Director of Jones County, Tim Pike. “Have some extra water on hand just in case. Just the basic supplies.”

And Onslow County is sending this reminder to residents.

“Just really stay tuned, that’s the key right now is just staying tuned to the changing conditions,” said Deputy Director of Onslow County Emergency Services, Stacie Miles. “The storm, the track can change, you know in 12 to 24 hours.”

Both counties are preparing for anything that might hit.

“We’ve been monitoring river gauges, we’re down very low,” said Pike. “We’re 12 feet from flood stage right now.”

Officials also warn those who live in low-lying areas to watch out for possible flooding and to head to higher ground if needed.

“We may definitely see some, some water buildup in some, some flooding in the roadways and in and around the local area,” said Miles.

Officials say they’re teaming up with one another to make sure they’re all ready to go.

“We’re working with a lot of our local partners, our state partners, again, in that readiness, positioning, making sure we all know what each other’s doing and making sure all of our assets and our staff and personnel are all prepared,” said Miles.

