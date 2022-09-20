MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Health and Human Services, Carteret County Emergency Services and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office are partnering for an opioid overdose and Narcan education training event.

The three-day Carteret Cares even will teach community members about seeing the signs of an overdose and how to respond. Narcan will also be given out to anyone who needs it.

The Carteret County Health and Human Services director, Dr. Randall Williams, said he hopes the community comes together to help prevent or stop overdoses in the area.

“We have about one overdose a day here in Carteret County, throughout the county. And very sadly, we have two to three people die each month,” Williams said.

The three trainings are Sept. 20, 21 and 22 at three different locations in Carteret County. Each event runs from 6-8 p.m. You can find more information and register by clicking here.