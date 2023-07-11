MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the owner of Sensation has dropped the protest over the final results of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

In the Facebook post, the message reads in part, “After reviewing the Tournament Rules, the applicable laws and further examination of the blue marlin, we concluded that the Tournament properly applied the Tournament Rules and made the correct decision in disqualifying our 2023 Tournament catch.”

Bite mark on the fish caught by Sensation (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament photo)

Sensation crew with its blue marlin (Garrett Short, WNCT photo)

Sensation with its blue marlin catch (Garrett Short, WNCT photo)

Sensation battled for over six hours to land its blue marlin on the final day of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. When it was brought to the scale after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, there was controversy about it.

The Big Rock board ruled Sensation’s catch was ineligible due to at least one shark bite on it. As a result, Sushi wins the event with Chasin’ A second and C-Student third.

Officials said at least one shark bite was on the blue marlin. Tournament officials noticed the shark bite and announced the board would have to meet to determine whether the fish was eligible. International Game Fish Association rules indicate a catch would be disqualified if that was the case.

Sensation filed a protest days later over the decision.