BEAUFORT, N.C. – The 2023 paid parking season began Monday in Beaufort and runs through Sept. 4. Parking passes are now on sale at Town Hall, 701 Front St. Passes may be purchased Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

* Weekly passes are $25, monthly $100, and season passes are $200. Some restrictions apply to parking passes.

* Handicap parking is always free in any space (not just designated spaces) with a valid handicap placard or license plate.

* Parking is $1 an hour except in the two escalating lots on Front Street. All numbered parking spaces are pay spaces. Unnumbered spaces throughout Town do not require payment and are free.

* Please note there is a privately operated paid parking lot on Turner Street that is not associated with the Town’s parking program.

* You may pay with coins or with a debit card at pay stations or by using the Pay by Phone App on your cell phone. Remember your space number when you park as you will need it at the station or on the App.

Proceeds from paid parking are used for beautification and infrastructure projects in the Waterfront Business District. Past projects have included tree plantings, new benches, trash cans, bicycle racks and much more.

The purpose of the paid parking season is to meet the parking demands of residents, visitors, and merchants in the Waterfront Business District by managing the limited resource of public parking spaces through the use of seasonal fees and providing a mixture of all-day spaces and four-hour spaces to ensure adequate turnover.

Click here for more information on the parking program.