BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The first ever Wage Hope My Way Pancreatic Fundraiser is coming to Eastern North Carolina.

Hosted by Patricia Greene and John Barr, the fundraiser focuses on detecting pancreatic cancer early. The proceeds from the event will 100% go to PanCAN.

An in-person silent auction will take place this Saturday from noon-6 pm, with donated prizes and gifts. For those who want to directly purchase something in support, a white elephant area of gently used items will be available. There will be an education booth present.

The event will be on at the Mill Whistle Brewery, located at 1354 Lennoxville Rd. in Beaufort.