Pedestrian hit and killed in Morehead City, no charges filed against driver

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash that happened early Tuesday night, Morehead City police report.

Officers say Chi Hong Hom was walking along NC Hwy. 24 near the Walmart when he was hit by a 2015 GMC vehicle. The driver was not identified and police said they had no signs of impairment.

Police said Hom, 79, was picking up dinner at McDonald’s and was on his way home. Investigators said he was wearing dark clothing, making him hard to see. He lived down the road with his son, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.