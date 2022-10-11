JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and officials want to remind people to be cautious while crossing the road.

In 2022, there have already been over 3,000 pedestrian-involved crashes statewide, and luckily none in Emerald Isle this year. There were two accidents in previous years. The police department wants to remind people to be cautious while walking and driving.

“We want them to slow down in busy areas. Avoid distractions, such as cell phones, and obviously yield to pedestrians when they’re in a crosswalk. We all share the responsibility to make sure that North Carolina roads are safe for everyone.” said Chad Edwards, assistant chief for the Emerald Isle Police Department.

Edwards added that people should take advantage of their sidewalks and crosswalks going throughout town.