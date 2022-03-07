MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Protesters gathered Monday morning outside the NC Division of Marine Fisheries to call for reform.

The protest was just the tip of the iceberg for these fishing guides and coastal anglers. It comes after the Marine Fisheries Commission met in New Bern in February. In that meeting, they chose to move forward with current policies that are actually banned in other states.

Protesters said the Marine Fisheries Commission has consistently shown favor to the commercial industry despite public outcry for policy reform. One topic discussed was the policies on the management of the Southern flounder harvest being heavily weighted in favor of commercial interests, which the protester say is severely restricting access for the recreational fishing industry.

Those in attendance were demanding sustainable fisheries management for North Carolina, claiming the fisheries commission refused to protect waters from commercial overharvesting. They were calling for a reform of policies that are harming the resources and diminishing the coastal recreational fishing economy.

Members of the Division of Marine Fisheries spoke with 9OYS and said they encourage public comment and would not hinder any kind of peaceful protests. They also said the status of the Southern flounder harvest is not a final decision at this point, and that they plan to come back in May for a final vote.