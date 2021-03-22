Pine Knoll Shores looking to lower speed limit by Memorial Day

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — A town along the Crystal Coast is looking to change its speed limit by Memorial Day.

Pine Knoll Shores Police Chief Ryan Thompson said he is requesting the board of commissioners to lower the speed limit on a portion of Hwy. 58 from 45 mph to 35 mph. He said the impacts from the pandemic actually extended the town’s summer season last year. This is causing more car and pedestrian traffic.

The department also saw a little over a 170% increase in how many golf carts were registered in the town.

“We really wanted to be proactive and try to avoid a tragic accident for a pedestrian, cyclists or someone on a golf cart was hit trying to cross the road because a lot of times these requests happen after these things happen,” Thompson said.

“Thompson added this isn’t meant for golf carts on Hwy. 58, but to make sure everyone has an easier way crossing to beach access.