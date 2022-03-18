PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – Towns everywhere are feeling the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Pine Knoll Shores is no exception.

The town has just recently increased pay for its employees to combat some of the staffing issues they’ve been seeing. The main thing the town manager stresses is that this decision was made to not only recruit new people to fill vacancies but to also help keep the employees they already have.

“In a small town, everyone’s wearing four or five hats. So, you lose, you lose someone and it’s extremely difficult to get someone up to speed particularly heading into summer,” said Town Manager Brian Kramer.

Summer is also known as the busiest time of the year for the town. And right now, they’re short two police officers and a tax collector.

“We’re facing a situation right now that we’re losing employees to, to our neighboring local governments. And the main reason is our pay rates weren’t competitive,” said Kramer.

But now they are, because of a recent move made by the town to increase the pay for public safety workers, like police, fire/EMS and public works 18% and for other town employees, like department heads, planning, inspections, and administration 8%.

They made the pay adjustments based on research they did with salary comparisons from surrounding areas.

“For the remainder of the current fiscal year, we’re going to use ARP [American Rescue Plan] funds to cover the increase for this year, and then next year will yet to be determined we’re going to start our budget deliberations with the board this Wednesday,” said Kramer.

But what about those vacancies? Kramer said to add the headache, the law enforcement profession is in a crisis right now.

“North Carolina produced 4,500 students from basic law enforcement training in 2014. In 2021, it was 1,400. And that’s trickling down to make competition for good, good cops real hard,” said Kramer.

Overall, they’re still hopeful for their future with this new pay increase.

“It was good that we got those raises passed. So hopefully, we’ll be able to, to get some reinforcements in here in time for the summer,” said Kramer.