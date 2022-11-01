PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – A beach town in Eastern North Carolina is getting special recognition.

Pine Knoll Shores is being recognized as one of the best places to retire in North Carolina, according to Niche.com. When asked about the rankings this is what the town had to say.

“There’s a lot of outdoor activities here, a lot of ways that people can participate in nature and get a lot of exercise and, you know, live a very nice life,” said Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman.

The economy, community safety and access to doctors were some of the things considered when determining the rankings, according to Niche.com.