BEAUFORT, NC (WNCT) — More efforts are underway to keep unused medications out of the wrong hands.

In Carteret County, the “Pills Can Kill” take-back prescription event is pushing this initiative.

Sheriff Asa Buck said said they hope to do what they can in reducing the accessibility and availability of controlled prescription medications.

“We want to continue working with this program and keep the message out there, that if you don’t need these medicines in your home, to get rid of them,” Buck said.

The event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all five Food Lion locations in the county.