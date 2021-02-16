Proposed parking rate changes could help fund beach town

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Leaders in Emerald Isle are finalizing plans for new beach parking rates ahead of the summer season.

They are considering dropping the $10 flat fee in favor of a rate of $2 to $4 per hour, depending on the day. If approved, the new fees would be in effect from April 1 through Sept. 30. Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber said the change would make a typical beach trip more affordable.

“Old payments were Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holidays were $10 a day, a flat fee,” Barber said. “So lets say you come to the beach for two hours, you only pay $2, $3 or $4 an hour versus $10. So if you’re not gonna stay at the beach for a long time, you will be saving money this way.”

The revenue from the paid parking would pay for more lifeguards, beach security and town maintenance. Commissioners will vote on the proposal on March 9.