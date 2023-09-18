CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit along the Crystal Coast is giving back to children in the area in a unique way.

The Market in Cedar Point is back selling pumpkins this fall with a portion of the proceeds going to Hannah’s Hope.

“Hannah was my daughter. She was my only child,” said Mary Miller, owner of The Market and Founder of Hannah’s Hope. “She was killed in a car accident in 2012, and in 2014, we wanted to do something in her memory. So we started Hannah’s Hope.”

Her mother said Hannah always wanted to help the other kids who couldn’t afford band camp or art supplies. That’s why their nonprofit helps fund extracurricular activities for children in Onslow and Carteret counties.

“We do help over over 30 children at least every year,” said Miller. “We can do up to $500 per child per year, and a lot of times we’ll see that child come back again.”

The market just unloaded its first round of pumpkins for the season, with a lot of help from the community in support of their mission.

“We were grateful and blessed this year to have three lines that came all the way back, probably about 200 people, plus 20 people in the truck that unloaded them, and it took us about 54 minutes, the fastest time,” said Jeff Miller, owner of The Market and vice president of Hannah’s Hope.

With almost 7,000 pumpkins for sale right now, they’re expecting to sell out, all while keeping Hannah in their minds.

“It’s a great organization to be a part of, you know, we touch people’s lives every day,” said Secretary for Hannah’s Hope, Donna Rote. “It all means something to our hearts. You know, we think that we know that community is important, that helping one another is important, and that we are our brothers’ keepers and that’s what we’re doing.”

Their next pumpkin unloading is October 7 at around 9 a.m. The organization is looking for more volunteers to come and help.